ST. LOUIS – A crash on westbound I-64 early Wednesday morning injured at least one person.

According to reports, it happened around 2:00 a.m. near South Kingshighway. A driver in the westbound lanes crashed into the center divider.

The vehicle blocked one lane of I-64 westbound for a time. No word yet on the extent of injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.