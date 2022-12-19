JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An intense fire inside a mobile home killed one person overnight in High Ridge.

According to reports, the fire broke out on Ruby Drive just before 3:00 a.m. Fire officials have confirmed one person has been killed in the fire, but there are few details about the victim so far.

Fire crews got the call just after 3:00 a.m. We’re told that neighbors here called the fire in to authorities. Fire crews rushed to this scene, as the fire quickly grew to two alarms.

Crews from both High Ridge and Fenton Fire Department are at the scene.

It’s understood that neighbors tried to rescue the person inside the mobile home out, but were unable to get to the victim. FOX 2 spoke with a High Ridge fire official. He told us at this point there are no immediate signs of foul play.

The state fire marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.