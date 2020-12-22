One person shot at Gravois Bluffs

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FENTON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting on Gravois Bluffs Boulevard that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting at Gravois Bluffs Boulevard and Highway 141 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

One adult has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Information has not yet been released as to why the shooting occurred or who has been injured.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News