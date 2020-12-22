One person shot at Gravois Bluffs

FENTON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting on Gravois Bluffs Boulevard that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting at Gravois Bluffs Boulevard and Highway 141 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

One adult has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Information has not yet been released as to why the shooting occurred or who has been injured.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.