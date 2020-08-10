Man dies after shooting at north St. Louis County hotel

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting at a hotel that claimed a man’s life.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Budget Inn on Dunn Road near Bellefontaine Road, just off of Interstate 270.

Officers found the male victim inside a hotel room suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but died late Monday morning.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, Panus said.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time police have had to investigate a homicide at the hotel. In November 2019, the St. Louis County prosecutor charged Eric Moore Jr. for shooting and killing a woman’s boyfriend. In February 2019, 19-year-old Kelvon Phillips was fatally wounded while parked in his car outside the hotel.

On the scene of a shooting at the Budget Inn just off of Dunn Rd residents tell me they heard multiple gun shots pic.twitter.com/c6iZ4BHq0R — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 10, 2020