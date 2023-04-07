FRONTENAC, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting at a shopping center Friday.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the Plaza Frontenac parking garage. According to a spokesperson for the Frontenac Police Department, before the shots were fired, witnesses heard a disturbance between two people.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the two people had already fled the area.

Police said the victim was at a nearby hospital 20 minutes after the shooting incident. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and was later released.

No one else was hurt.

The whereabouts of the suspect is unknown at this time. The police has not disclosed the identity of the victim. Additional details are limited at this moment. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.