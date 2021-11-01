One person shot in Florissant during drive-by shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – One person was shot during a drive-by shooting overnight in Florissant.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Monday along Flicker Drive near Loveland Drive. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots. Some of those bullets hit a home. Several children were inside, but they were not hurt.

So far, it’s unclear how badly the shooting victim was wounded.

