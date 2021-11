ST. LOUIS – One person was shot early Tuesday in north St. Louis County.

That shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Mount Avenue near Archie Moore Drive in Hillsdale. It’s unclear how badly the person was hurt.

There were a lot of shell-casing markers near a car that had several bullet holes in it.

On the scene of a shooting in Hillsdale pic.twitter.com/k3Znr1v7ZP — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 2, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was on the scene.