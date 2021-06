ST. LOUIS – One person was shot in Kirkwood at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in Meacham Memorial Park.

It’s unclear how badly the person is injured or what led up to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Our FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.