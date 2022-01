CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – One person was shot early Monday morning inside a Chesterfield residence.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. in the 14700 block of Olive Boulevard. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.