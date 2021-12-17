One person shot outside of north St. Louis County supermarket

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was shot in north St. Louis County late Thursday night.

The shooting happened on West Florissant Avenue near McLaran Avenue.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. He saw investigators inside and outside of Mally’s Supermarket. There were two other shootings outside of that market last year.

No other information has been released from police at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.