ST. LOUIS – One person was shot Thursday afternoon just south of Downtown St. Louis, prompting a large police response.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the groin and is currently conscious and breathing. Police say the victim is a male, but has not disclosed his age.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.