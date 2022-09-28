ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has requested homicide detectives to investigate. The extend of injuries to the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.