ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was shot and suffered critical injuries Friday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pepper Lane. Police say one person was shot and sent to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect got away from the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, contact St. Louis County detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.