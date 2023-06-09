ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new list ranking 50 of the best public high schools in the United States highlights one St. Louis County school.

The list was released earlier this week by 24/7 Wall St. using data from education research platform Niche.com. Public schools were evaluated and ranked based on a variety of criteria, including standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.

According to Niche, the one St. Louis-area school to crack the list was Ladue Horton Watkins High School in Ladue, Missouri. It ranked 37th among all public high schools and was the only one from Missouri to make the list.

Niche reports the following data from Ladue Horton Watkins High School:

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600

1450 out of 1600 Avg. ACT score: 29 out of 36

29 out of 36 Students enrolled in at least one AP course: 49%

49% Total enrollment: 1,337

The ranking is consistent with another list published last year, in which Niche named Ladue Horton Watkins High School the top public high school in Missouri. Several other St. Louis-area high schools rounded out the Top 10 in that list.

Niche also praised 10 schools in Illinois among the Top 50, though most of those were in the Chicagoland. The University of Illinois High School in Urbana was ranked third overall, trailing just two schools in New Jersey and North Carolina.