ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One person is in custody after a police chase that began in St. Charles County Friday morning.

Police were in pursuit of a Red Cadillac sedan that started around 6:11 a.m. on I-70 eastbound towards Lindbergh, near Highway 79. The chase continued onto 170 southbound approaching Natural Bridge Avenue.

The chase ended on the St. Charles Rock and Hanley Roads. No further information has been revealed.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area.