O’FALLON, Mo. – After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.

Four suspects broke into a home on Hawksbury Place in the Winghaven subdivision of O’Fallon, Missouri, around 1 a.m. on Friday.

After they broke in through a back door, the armed thieves struck the homeowner in the head, seriously injuring him. They demanded money, keys, and a car.

The burglars also fired off a round inside the house. Several suspects drove off in the homeowner’s car, and another stole the gray Hyundai that they came in.

“I heard the car engines running out here, so after I brought her (dog) in from the backyard, I looked out and all the police cars were here,” said Cathy Miller, a neighbor. “Then I saw the ambulance go up and the tape going up around the house. I thought something really bad is going on.”

A video from the police dashcam shows the officers going after the two cars as the suspects fled.

One chase ended in Ladue as the gray Hyundai hit what appeared to be a pothole and rolled over four times before crashing in a parking lot.

The second pursuit also ended in an accident off Highway 94. In total, five suspects were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered as well.

“We’ve had a lot of stealing vehicles or braking into vehicles but never in the home,” said Ryan Coon, a neighbor. “So, this is a step up for sure, so this is concerning.”

“We’re not being protected like we should be,” Miller said.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged one of the suspects, Hakizimana Claude, with burglary, robbery, armed criminal action, and assault—all in the first degree.

Claude is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.