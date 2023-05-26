ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking to hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend or plan a wallet-friendly roadtrip over the summer, there are quite a few intriguing destinations just a short drive away from St. Louis.

Last year, FOX 2 compiled a list of ten places that St. Louis-area travelers could visit and return from comfortably on just one tank of gas, largely inspired by historic gas prices. This year, gas prices are a bit steadier and pandemic restrictions have largely been eased.

Because of that, FOX 2 wanted to create a similar, but slightly different list for those looking to travel. Where can make it from St. Louis on one tank of gas alone? Turns out, lots of places, some even outside of Missouri and Illinois.

Whether you’re looking for a multi-day excursion or just one spontaneous day of travel, there are several spots worth considering. Depending on your car and the route for transportation, experts at Axlewise.com say a full tank can get you anywhere from 300-400 miles.

Unlike last year’s suggestions, keep in mind, you will most likely need a full tank on the way to the desired destination and back. To truly consider it a road trip, each of the selected locations is at least 200 miles away from the City of St. Louis.

Consider these spots, ten from ten different states, as some of your next destinations for summer travels:

Indianapolis, IN

Top attractions: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana State Capitol Building, Monument Circle

Distance: Around 240 miles one-way

Website: VisitIndy.com

Kansas City, MO

Top attractions: Arthur Bryant’s BBQ (and more BBQ spots), Negro Leagues Museum, National WWI Memorial, Worlds of Fun

Distance: Around 250 miles one-way

Website: VisitKC.com

Memphis, TN

Top attractions: Beale Street, Graceland, National Civil Rights Museum

Distance: Around 280 miles one-way

Website: MemphisTravel.com

Chicago, IL

Top attractions: Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Hancock Tower, Wrigley Field

Distance: Around 310 miles one-way

Website: ChooseChicago.com

Topeka, KS

Top attractions: Evel Knievel Museum, Kansas State Capitol Building, Lake Shawnee

Distance: Around 320 miles one-way

Website: VisitTopeka.com

Des Moines, IA

Top attractions: Iowa State Fair, Iowa State Capitol Building, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Des Moines Art Center

Distance: Around 340 miles one-way

Website: CatchDesMoines.com

Little Rock, AR

Top attractions: Bill Clinton Memorial Library, Arkansas State Capitol Building, Big Dam Bridge

Distance: Around 350 miles one-way

Website: LittleRock.com

Cincinnati, OH

Top attractions: John Roebling Suspension Bridge, Riverfront Park, Skyline Chili, Great American Ballpark

Distance: Around 350 miles one-way

Website: VisitCincy.com

Madison, WI

Top attractions: State Street, Wisconsin State Capitol, Lakes Mendota and Monona

Distance: Around 360 miles one-way

Website: VisitMadison.com

Tulsa, OK

Top attractions: Center of the Universe, Drive 66 Route, The Golden Driller, Rivefront Park

Distance: Around 380 miles one-way

Website: VisitTulsa.com