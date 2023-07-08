ST. LOUIS – As tens of thousands of “swifties” attend Taylor Swift’s Kansas City shows this weekend, it’s worth noting she has a song that mentions Missouri’s next biggest city on the other side of the state.

It might not be as well-known as her top Billboards hits like “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off,” but Rolling Stone ranks it 18th among her 237 career songs released to date.

The song… “The Last Great American Dynasty” from Taylor Swift’s 2020 Folklore album.

According to Rolling Stone, the song is inspired by the life of American socialite Rebekah Harkness. She was born in St. Louis in 1915, raised in the area with the last name West and briefly studied at John Burroughs School. According to the New York Times, her grandfather founded the St. Louis Union Trust Company.

In the early 20th century, Rebekah married into more fortune, tying the knot with William “Bill” Harkness, a wealthy attorney and heir to Standard Oil Company Inc.

According to Glamour Magazine, Rebekah inherited Bill’s mansion in 1954 when he died. She would use it throw “over-the-top parties,” but it led to a life filled with gossip. Many decades later, Taylor Swift purchased the house.

That marks the origins of “Swift’s song with a St. Louis connection. “The Last Great American Dynasty,” and she uses the song to reflect on parallels between their lives.

As for the St. Louis reference, it comes very early within the song. The first few lines of the opening verse goes as followed:

“Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train. It was sunny.

Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis.”

Rolling Stone says the song has acquired a strong taste in recent years. The review?

“‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ initially seemed more a gimmick than a song, with a clever twist that would wear off fast. But the intricate details just grow over time — melodically, production-wise, most of all vocally. Taylor’s in a haunted house where Rebekah is just one of the madwomen in the attic, and the ghosts make her feel right at home.”

So even though Taylor Swift isn’t visiting St. Louis this summer, there’s still a unique place for it in her career.