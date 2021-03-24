One woman dead, one injured after shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County Police responded to a double shooting in Jennings late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Akins Drive. Police found two women shot.

One of the victims, a woman in her late teens to mid-20s, was pronounced dead on the scene. Another woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities received a call for an assault and ShotSpotter activated when the shots were fired in the area.

Witnesses on the scene described the suspect’s vehicle to police. Authorities spotted the truck and tried to pull it over and a chase started. The pursuit ended on Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors when the suspect, a man in his 20sm crashed into a tree.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the officer while the officer was still in the car. The officer fired his gun toward the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were hit. The suspect was taken into custody.

Sgt. Ben Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, said the department is investigating the relationship between the victims and suspect. He said the department is evaluating the shooting as a possible domestic situation.

“It is very likely that the suspect and the deceased are ex-boyfriend and girlfriend, however I can’t say that with 100% certainty, obviously we are going to get into the relationships of all of these involved parties as we move forward,” Granda said.