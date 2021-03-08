One year later: A look at Missouri’s fight against COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– It’s been a year since the first positive COVID-19 case was identified in the state of Missouri. Less than a week later, Gov. Mike Parson signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in the state.

Since that time, there have been 480,913 cases and 8,161 deaths as of March 8. There have also been hundreds of thousands of COVID tests given and more than 1.5 million vaccines have been administered.

“Since COVID-19 struck Missouri one year ago, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight the virus, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished over the past 12 months, and I could not be more proud of Missourians for their efforts.”

State officials say they continue to win the fight against COVID-19. Here are some of the steps officials have taken to respond and adapt to the pandemic over the last year:

  • Waived nearly 600 statutes and regulations to provide more flexibility and safety for Missourians
  • Significantly expanded COVID-19 testing to over 100,000 a week
  • Mobilized the Missouri National Guard to assist with response efforts
  • Constructed an alternate care site in 11 days to assist hospitals in the St. Louis region
  • Launched the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan to support Missouri citizens, businesses, and communities
  • Distributed $520 million in CARES Act funds to local jurisdictions within 10 days
  • Helped secure over $11 billion in low-interest loans for Missouri small businesses through the SBA
  • Delivered Remdesivir to hospitals across the state and brought in additional health care staff to further expand hospital capacity
  • Shipped over 315,000 cases of PPE to frontline health care providers, including 24 million gowns, 20 million gloves, 8.5 million surgical masks, 5.7 million N95 masks, and 1.6 million face shields 
  • One of the first states in the nation to submit a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine plan to the CDC 

Missouri is now seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 activity. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%, down from a high of 24% in November 2020.

Hospitalizations are also declining. On February 28, there were 989 reported hospitalizations, a 64% drop since the first week in January.

Missouri also says it was one of the first state’s to submit its vaccine plan to the CDC and other states are using the plan as a framework for their own plans.

The state of Missouri is also touting that during 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was lower than originally projected. Also, the state’s financial situation is stronger than projected, allowing the release of all funding for fiscal year 2021. The state also expanded broadband services and was able to move forward with major infrastructure projects.

