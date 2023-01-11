ST. LOUIS – Police are still looking for a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in St. Louis, nearly one year after the crash.

Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in the investigation on a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

A 45-year-old woman, Shawntee Herron, died in the crash, which happened on Jan. 12, 2022 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

Police say Barry was traveling westbound and speeding when he ran through a red light and T-boned Herron’s car. Barry reportedly got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call STLMPD at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).