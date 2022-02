FILE – In this Friday, July 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Tedder from the band OneRepublic performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. A winter storm swept through Northern California bringing strong winds, downing power lines and causing the cancellation of a OneRepublic and Ellie Goulding concert on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – OneRepublic is going on tour with NEEDTOBREATHE and they’re coming to St. Louis.

The “Never Ending Summer Tour” begins on July 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. They come to the St. Louis area’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 6.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.