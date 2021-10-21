Onion recall impacts St. Louis supply chain

ST. LOUIS – Onions are a key part of the menu at The Fountain on Locust.



“Most of our soups which is kind of what people will drive hours for, have onions somewhere in the recipe,” Danni Eickenhorst, the owner of the Fountain on Locust said. “We’ve definitely been impacted by this onion recall.”



Eickenhorst said their usual delivery of onion didn’t arrive in their shipment Thursday. The reason, a nationwide recall of onions that have been linked to a salmonella outbreak from fresh whole red, white and yellow onions.



According to the CDC, 21 people in Missouri and 37 have become sick. The CDC doesn’t break down the illnesses by city. The CDC said if you can’t tell where the onions are from, throw them away.



“Luckily, we’ve got backups on backups for all of our different things, we had one major food vendor that was out and a couple of our backup stores was out, but we had another vendor that reached out and said hey we’ve got some and we can help you,” Eickenhorst said.



She said it took a few extra steps, but they were able to get non-recalled onions for their restaurant.

“It’s a hard time to be in the restaurant industry for sure, we’re already short-staffed, we’re already dealing with the supply chain shortages, we’re stocking up everything we’ve got just to make sure we’re okay day today, and we have a really large menu here at the fountain on locust, so we have a lot of things we are just trying to make sure that we’ve got in house.”



Information from the CDC:

“The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice customers, and retail stores in 50 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., 5 lb., 3 lb., and 2 lb. mesh sacks; and 50 lb., 40 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., and 5 lb. cartons,

These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.

The onions were last imported on August 31, but they may last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The onions were sold under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.”

Symptoms of salmonella, according to the CDC:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up”

