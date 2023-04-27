SIKESTON, Mo. — Two young men were involved in a fatal shooting in a rural Missouri town. An 18-year-old man died during the incident and an 18-year-old woman was injured. Kaleb Ramsey and Tanner Watkins are charged with first degree murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police were called to Rotary Park in Sikeston, Missouri on Tuesday for reports of gunfire. That is where they found the victims and the suspects.

Sikeston police tell WSIL-TV that the shooting was sparked by an argument on social media. The suspects and the victims agreed to meet at the park for a fight, which led to the shooting.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The injured woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not yet been released by police.

It did not take long for the 911 calls to be placed to police. The park is near a golf course, and officers were alerted soon after the shooting started.

Ramsey and Watkins are currently being held by police without bond. The Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad is also assisting in the ongoing investigation. The suspect’s guns were collected as evidence.