Online hearing held tonight to discuss Crestwood Mall site plan

ST. LOUIS – The City of Crestwood is holding a public online hearing Thursday night to discuss the future of the old Crestwood Mall site.

A development plan went before the city’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission on Thursday, May 27. It is a $67.5 million project that includes $17 million in tax incentives.

Dierbergs and McBride Homes are the forces behind the proposed development at the 47-acre site. The plan calls for a Dierbergs supermarket, retail space and a subdivision with 81 single-family homes. The proposed TIF would not be part of McBride’s plans for a subdivision.

TIF allows developers to use proceeds from taxes generated by a development to help pay for the project to be built.

Many residents are eager for the city to move forward. The mall was built in 1957 and closed in 2013. Several efforts to develop the property have failed.

“Every time it seems like there’s a potential of doing something, it doesn’t happen,” said Crestwood visitor Pam Schaffer. “It’s just a big old prairie and a waste of space.”

Developing the site would require substantial work, according to the developer presenting the plans Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone else would take this on without the assistance that is contemplated,” said John Brancaglione, PGAV Planners.

The plan can be viewed on the city of Crestwood’s website.

The online hearing begins at 7:00 p.m. The TIF commission will then make a recommendation on the plan. The Crestwood Board of Aldermen will have the final say.