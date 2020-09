ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis will host an online public hearing Thursday night about replacing the Compton Avenue bridge.

The bridge crosses the railroad tracks between Spruce Street and Chouteau Avenue.

The proposed new bridge would include four lanes of traffic, a two-way bike path and a sidewalk. Part of the money for the project will come from a federal transportation grant.

The online hearing goes from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at comptonbridge.com.