ST. LOUIS — Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. There are only about 2,000 tickets left out of the original 16,000. The dream home, valued at $700,000, is a beautiful four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath property located in Dardenne Prairie. Not only will you have a shot at owning this incredible home, but your ticket purchase also supports the important work of “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s mission is to advance cures and prevention for pediatric diseases. Every dollar raised through ticket sales goes to help this important cause, offering hope and healing to children in need.

Get your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by visiting www.dreamhome.org or calling 1-800-667-3394.

Mark August 17th on your calendar—the day the drawing for the “St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway” takes place. This is when the lucky winner will be announced.