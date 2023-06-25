ST. LOUIS — Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are selling fast. There are less than 4,000 tickets left.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Dardenne Prairie is valued at $700,000. It was built by Fisher Homes.

Tickets cost $100. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If you buy your ticket today, you qualify for four prizes. The house, a new Honda, an outdoor kitchen set, and $5,000 worth of airline miles.

To reserve your ticket, click here or call 1-800-667-3394. The drawing is on August 17th.