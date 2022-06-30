ST. LOUIS – St. Louis county officials are showcasing possible redevelopment plans for the old Jamestown Mall site in north county.

Redeveloping the area has been an ongoing challenge for county officials. The site has become a huge mess and an eyesore to many. However, a study is now underway to try and change the future. There is a video from an open house-style meeting held Wednesday night in Spanish Lake.

The meeting was hosted by the St. Louis County Port Authority which owns the property. The open house was part of the Jamestown Mall market analysis and feasibility study. The study was evaluating potential redevelopment opportunities for the 145-acre site. Port Authority officials are looking at six possible redevelopment scenarios which were highlighted in the open house.

They include a large-scale residential subdivision, a corporate campus, a commerce hub, a logistics center, or even a wind and solar energy site. The mall originally opened back in 1973 but fell into disarray and eventually closed in 2014. The future of the land has been up in the air ever since. Market Analysis Project Manager Stephen Ibendahl shared how people can stay updated on the feasibility studies.

“If folks are interested in staying up to date and staying involved, there’s a website, ImagineJamestownMall.com,” Ibendahl said. “We hope to be done in the fall of this year with this study.”

St. Louis county is spending $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down the mall. A second open house is scheduled for sometime after Labor Day.