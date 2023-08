ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – St. Louis County plans to host the first of two open houses on the proposed Manchester annexation.

The city of Manchester is trying to annex a large area of unincorporated St. Louis County. During the open house, residents can ask questions and better understand how they will be effected by the change.

The open house is Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex. The issue will be placed on the ballot in November.