ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Peters and Great Rivers Greenway is hosting a community open house Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will update the public about the project to extend the Dardenne Greenway Trail in St. Peters. It’s at the Water’s Edge Banquet Center at St. Peters Golf Club. Ask questions, see displays, and offer feedback during the open house. Also, enjoy complimentary appetizers from the caddy’s bar and grill.