Open or closed? St. Louis businesses and schools brace for winter storm

ST. LOUIS — As a winter storm approaches the St. Louis region, several businesses and schools are preparing for the inclement weather.

Come sleet or snow, customers can count on getting food curbside at Taco Buddha. Manager Miles McMillin said the restaurant in University City plans to stay open on Wednesday.

“The plan for now is yes we will be open tomorrow unless it’s really nasty out,” said McMillin. He said the restaurant has already decreased service to just curbside because of the pandemic.

“Definitely has been up-and-down. We’ve opened the patio and closed the patio numerous times. If the roads aren’t safe and it’s also not safe for people to be even in an enclosed space — then it makes it’s really tough,” said McMillin.



McMillin said he’s still hoping customers will support them despite the storm.



“As long as it is safe, we want to be able to provide a product for the local community who supports us so well,” McMillin added.



Meanwhile, Dad’s Cookie Company in south St. Louis made a different decision.



“Will probably planning on not being open tomorrow to the public,” said Ken Hastey, president of Dad’s Cookie Company.

Hastey said his bakery employs 15 people at all times, baking around 22,000 cookies a day. He said despite losing thousands of dollars in revenue and falling behind on Valentine’s baking, it’s not worth the risk.



“It hurts. It hurts emotionally,” said Hastey. “You have to weigh the risks. You have to decide whether whatever amount of money you’re going to get, is that worth the rest that you’re taking for your customers and your employees.”



Colleges have also made decisions Tuesday on whether or not to cancel classes.

The Fox C-6 school district will have a traditional snow day tomorrow with no remote learning and district offices closed. But, Saint Louis public schools will be going remote tomorrow and continuing with classes.

Lindenwood University is choosing to close offices and have employees work remotely. It will still have remote learning — and professors can decide whether they want to cancel classes or not.

University spokesperson Julie Mitsler said the decision is all based on safety.

“Our operations team monitors traffic patterns, monitors the highway patrols to make sure that if we’re putting our faculty, our staff, or our employees on the road to come to campus– that it’s going to be safe for them to do that,” Mitsler said. “So, safety is really our number one priority as we’re thinking about class cancellation or closing offices for the day.”