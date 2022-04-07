ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cardinal workers have spent a lot of time getting Busch ready for opening day. The gates open at 12:00 pm and the first pitch is at 3:15 pm.

Cardinal officials say get here early so you won’t get held up during the security and ticket check. Tickets are once again all digital so make sure to have your phones ready. That will speed up your entry into the ballpark.

Fans can bring bags, purses, and soft-sided coolers into Busch as long as they don’t exceed a ten by ten by eight size. There are exceptions for diapers and medical bags.

Even though most all covid precautions have been lifted, the Cardinals hope fans will still put health and safety first. See all of the rules and regulations here.