WILDWOOD, Mo. – It may be a late start to the season at Hidden Valley Ski Resort but it’s also some of the best opening day conditions.

“Finally we get to ski,” skier Evan Zieba told FOX 2 Monday.

While some in the bi-state may be asking for some warmer weather, skiers and snowboarders are finally hitting the slopes in Wildwood halfway through January.

“Totally stoked about this,” snowboarder Matt Kish said.

“I’ve waited all year just to go skiing,” skier Storm Corry said.



On Friday, the resort began blasting manmade snow setting a base and on Monday evening fresh snow greeted some late-night riders.

“It’s definitely nicer with the snow falling. You get more of a winter feel,” snowboarder Kiefer Kohl explained.

Monday night’s snow is coming with bitter cold conditions.

“It’s pretty cold. It feels like Alaska,” rider Eli Johnson said on Monday.

But it is not cold enough to stop these snow enthusiasts.

“As long as you keep moving and have some good base layers on, you’ll be good,” Kish explained.

“You just have to layer up like an onion,” rider Kyle Wood said.

There are ten runs currently open at the resort, and riders will be hitting as many as they can until the last chair lift.

“Whenever they close is when I’m done,” Corry explained.

Hidden Valley is still not completely open. Only about 60% of the terrain park is open, and tubing starts on Friday.