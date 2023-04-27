ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday, Delmar Gardens West Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosts the ‘Opening Minds Through Art’ show. It helps patients with dementia stay mentally active and aware.

Maryville’s university occupational therapy students volunteers helped patients create art for 10 weeks. However, they were only there as support – the patient makes all the decision-making.

They’ll show off their hard work at the Delmar Gardens West Center located in Chesterfield. The art show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.