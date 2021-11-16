Opening night of Broadway series kicks off at Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS — Fans filled the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Tuesday for the opening night of its first Broadway Series since the pandemic put a halt to them in March 2020.



Kari Reed said she has been a season-ticket holder for years and couldn’t wait for the Broadway Series to return.



“I’ve just been on pins and needles waiting, and this is going to be a great show,” Reed said.

John O’Brien, the theatre’s director of programming, said the team has been working with St. Louis City health officials and the Broadway Series staff to make the opening night happen.

O’Brien said it’s been a long 20 months and the longest intermission they’ve ever had.

“It’s the first Broadway show in 618 days,” he said. “With everything that’s happened over the long pandemic, we have one of the largest Broadway subscription audiences we’ve had in Fox history.”



The theatre has COVID protocols in place, because after all, the show must go on.

“There are masks requirements at the theatre, and at least through Jan. 2, there is a requirement for anyone attending the Fox to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test,” he said.

The rules after Jan. 2 aren’t clear yet.



In the meantime, O’Brien said the return of the Broadway Series not only brings excitement, but more business to Grand Center.



“St. Louis is actually one of the top touring markets in the country for touring Broadway, so with the reopening of Broadway at the Fox we are able to bring back hundreds of employees, local employees and people in the road,” he said.



Here’s a look at the Broadway Series schedule:

Pretty Woman: The Musical | Nov. 16-28, 2021

Cats | Dec. 21, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

The Prom | Jan. 25 – Feb. 6, 2022

Mean Girls | Feb. 15-27, 2022

My Fair Lady | March 22 – April 3, 2022

Hamilton | April 12 – May 15, 2022

For more information, visit: https://www.fabulousfox.com/