ST. LOUIS – The trial is expected to start Tuesday, September 20 for a man charged in the 2018 murders of a St. Charles family of four.

Richard Emery’s trial is set to start at the St. Charles County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Jury selection started back on September 6 with opening statements expected Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Emery.

Emery is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other crimes. Police said Emery shot and killed his girlfriend, 39-year-old Kate Kasten, her two children, 10-year-old Jonathan and 8-year-old Zoe, and Kate’s mother 61-year-old Jane Moeckel.

The tragedy happened at a St. Charles home just days after Christmas in 2018. Prosecutors said Emery was living in the home where the shootings occurred, and that police had never been called there before the murders.

Police explained that Emery exchanged gunfire with officers as he tried to get away after the shootings. Authorities also shared that he tried to carjack a woman while trying to escape, stabbing her several times. That woman survived.

Emery was captured the morning after the shootings at a convenience store, where he was found in a bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators think Emery was injured during the shootout with police.

We spoke with a family member of the victims back in 2018.

“What were you thinking,”family member Frederick Moeckel said. “You had it made. She would’ve bought you anything that you wanted and was, then you do this. We wrestled with why or what. There is no real reason. Nothing that could justify this, especially the kids. You don’t shoot kids.”

The trial is expected to last for some time and there will be a camera in the courtroom. FOX 2 will of course follow developments in the courtroom and bring you complete coverage.