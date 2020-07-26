Opening weekend of baseball looks different downtown

ST. LOUIS – As the Cardinals took to the mound on opening day, fans were not allowed in seats, but some fans took the opportunity to get as close to the stadium as possible. And that means heading to Ballpark Village or a nearby attraction.

The Live! By Loews hotel opened up weeks before the coronavirus hit St. Louis.

“Back in February when we opened the doors, we had visions of seas of red passing by our doors on Opening Day and you know it wasn’t quite like that,” said Geneya Sauro General Maanger of Live! By Loews.

The hotel had to temporarily stop all operations for about two months. It reopened its doors about a month ago, but Sauro said it’s been a slow pitch for business.

“Since reopening,” said Sauro. “Business has been slowly building.”

Sauro said as soon as the MLB announced baseball was sliding back into action at the end of July, she knew her hotel would be a sweet spot for Cardinals fans.

“We were very excited to hear that baseball was coming back, we know that there’s no fan like a Cardinal fan and whether they’re allowed in the stadium or not, people just tend to be drawn downtown, they want to be close, and for us that means people coming for stay-cations downtown, people coming to the restaurants and patios.”

Since fans can’t get inside Busch Stadium to cheer on the Cardinals, fans are using outdoor venues that are nearly touching the outside of the stadium.

Opening weekend my look different than usual, but it has still brought in fans from dozens of miles away.

“The atmosphere, I can just feel here it in my chest, just being here, just like a regular opening day, it’s just awesome to be here,” said Walter Wathen, Cardinals fan.