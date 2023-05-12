ST. LOUIS — The Opera Theatre of St. Louis is performing a story showing what’s possible when people of different backgrounds work together. “The Road to Freedom” celebrates the 61st anniversary of the Freedom Writers. They were seven black and six white Americans who journeyed into the South in May 1961 to protest segregation on public transportation. Their actions inspired others to join the movement, which led to interstate bus desegregation. The performance is at 7:30 tonight and will be held at Third Baptist Church. Tickets are free.

