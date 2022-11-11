OVERLAND, Mo. – Operation Food Search, a St. Louis hunger relief program, will give away 1,000 free turkeys Friday in Overland for families in need.

The nonprofit is teaming up with Schnucks to hand out 1,000 turkeys and other nonperishable items. Organizers have pre-made boxes with a turkey and other items, which will be handed out to people the organization serves. That will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p..m. Friday outside the Operation Food Search headquarters at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard.

A long line of cars is expected in the area Friday. Dozens of Schnucks employees are also helping with the giveaway event Friday.

For more information on Operation Food Search, click here.