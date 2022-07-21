ST. LOUIS – Operation Food Search is stepping up to help families in need of powdered baby formula.

It’s part of the Feed the Babies Project. St. Louis Metro Market will supply families with much-needed formula, breast milk, rice cereal, and groceries. It’s happening Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Affinia Healthcare on Biddle Street in Ferguson.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will also be on hand at the Metro Market Thursday afternoon.

The availability of powdered baby formula dropped to its lowest levels so far earlier this month. About 30 percent of products are out of stock. It could be ten weeks before store shelves are fully restocked to meet the demand.