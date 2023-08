ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Operation Food Search is teaming up with the St. Louis County Library Monday to provide after school meals to children.

The free meals are available for students ages five to 18. They’ll be offered starting Monday at five county library branches.

Meals will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Florissant Valley, Lewis and Clark, Natural Bridge, and Prairie Commons branches. Service at the Weber Road Library branch is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each school day.