OVERLAND, Mo. – On a chilly fall Friday, cars are lining up outside Operation Food Search in Overland.

“Today, we’re distributing 1,000 Thanksgiving meals with frozen turkey and all the Thanksgiving meal fixings, thanks to Schnucks Markets,” said Kristen Wild, CEO, and president of Operation Food Search.

Wild said their partnership with Schnucks is taking on added importance this year.

“We’re seeing a lot more interest in food resources with the cost of food, utilities, gas, everything,” Wild said. “Families are struggling more than ever to put food on the table.”

Organizers said Schnucks donates more than $12 million worth of food to Operation Food Search each year. The fluorescent-vesting volunteers passing out meals include employees from OFS, Ascension, and Schnucks.

“We are very, very excited to help our neighbors in need. It is an honor to be out here serving the community that has served us,” said Schron Jackson, director of community engagement and customer care at Schnucks.

“Events like this, it’s amazing the impact we make with this many stores. We have a lot of good teammates that care a lot about the communities,” said Tom Burmeister, store manager at Lake St. Louis Schnucks.

With a lot of food going to folks in need, the spirit of the holiday season is already in full swing.