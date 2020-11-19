Operation Kindness coat drive hopes to gift warmth to those in need

ST. LOUIS – The winter months mean it is time to bundle up and a community effort in the Gate District of St. Louis, in the shadow of SSM SLU and Cardinal Glennon Children’s hospitals, is hoping to give the gift of warmth with Operation Kindness, a coat drive for families who have hit hard times.

Operation Kindness has partnered with the Dillard’s department store at the Saint Louis Galleria for the coat drive. Just drop off a new or gently used coat at Dillard’s this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, November 20-22, 2020. When you do, you will receive a free gift from the cosmetic department.

The coats will be distributed to families who may have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to other low-income families. It is chance to spread a little love during these tough times.

“An act of kindness, consistently, not just every once in a while, consistently throughout the year for one another, I sincerely believe it will reduce violence, it will make feel better, and unite people in a way they are not united now,” says Rev. Richard C. Dalton, founder of Operation Kindness.

You can reach out to Rev. Dalton at daltonr945@gmail.com to become part of Operation Kindness and to learn about his Kindness Circles. You can also reach out to the Emmanuel Seven Day Adventist Church Food Pantry at 314-482-2594.