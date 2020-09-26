Operation LeGend continuing in St Louis

ST. LOUIS – Federal agents who are tracking the most violent of criminals have wrapped up in Kansas City but are still hard at work here in St. Louis.

The program, dubbed Operation LeGend, has resulted in hundreds of arrests since launching in St. Louis in August. But some say the federal initiative can only do so much to make the city safer.

Some 50 federal agents have helped local law enforcement make 205 federal arrests here for drugs and guns and other serious crime.

St. Louis officials called in the federal help after the city was hit with a surge in murders; 53 just in the month of July. A federal spokesman says, unlike Kansas City, they don’t plan to announce when federal agents are leaving here, saying they don’t want to give criminals a heads up.