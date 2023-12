ST. LOUIS – Money from a national opioid settlement could be coming soon to St. Louis.

A committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen considered a bill Thursday that would give the city health department around $276,000 from that fund.

So far, the state of Missouri has settled with ten drug companies that make or sell opioid painkillers.

More than 21,000 Missourians died of an overdose last year. Most of those deaths involved fentanyl.