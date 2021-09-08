Opportunities to help St. Louis Area Foodbank set for later this month

ST. LOUIS – If you’ve been thinking about a way to get out and help others in the St. Louis community, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has come up with something they call Helpie Hours.

KTVI and KPLR parent company Nexstar has announced a commitment to donate $2 million in television airtime and financial support to Feeding America through 2023.

“So Nexstar is committed over several years not only in cash but donated airtime to Feeding America, the largest organization in the country dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity and eradicating hunger in our country,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Chairman and CEO.

St. Louis Area Foodbank is one of the 200 nationwide food banks that make up the Feeding America network.

“We estimate over 430,000 people in the bi-state region in the 26-area counties served by the St. Louis Area Foodbank that are facing food insecurity,” said Meredith Knopp, St. Louis Area Foodbank President and CEO.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank has come up with a creative way to keep boxes filled and bring together a group of strangers for a series of events with music, snacks, and drinks for anyone 21 and over the next few weeks.

“These Helpie Hours are special event opportunities for people to come in on Thursday evenings,” says Knopp. “We’ve got two left September 16th and 23rd between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It’s a chance to come in and learn and spend time with friends or family members and just make a difference during Hunger Action Month.”

“This is a very good place to start a volunteer experience,” says Randal Stevens, an 11-year volunteer. “You won’t find a more positive group of people.”

“It’s been really, really fun working here actually, not going to lie,” says volunteer Destynee Trevino. “I haven’t been here long, but it’s been really rewarding knowing what this is going to do and help feed people that need it.”