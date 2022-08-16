BRIDGETON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a group fired Orbeez pellets into a crowd at the Bridgeton pool over the weekend.

The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a dark-colored pickup truck in connection with the investigation. The truck is believed to be a Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition with the model year of 2002 or 2003.

Police say three men are accused of firing Orbeez water pellets into the crowd from the vehicle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Several people were struck by pellets, but no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the truck, contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or the city’s tipline at 314-373-3876.