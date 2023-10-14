LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Portland, Oregon, died overnight in a UTV crash in Lincoln County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Jerome Vogt, 48, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Jacks Road and Poppy Lane.

A MSHP crash report states that Vogt was traveling too fast for the conditions and failed to negotiate a curve properly. He went off the side of the roadway, then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lincoln County authorities are investigating the crash.