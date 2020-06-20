Organization built on helping fathers opens its doors to new facility ahead of Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Fathers and Families Support Center is opening its doors to a new facility just as we celebrate dads on Father’s Day.

The idea came to founder and CEO Halbert Sullivan 23 years ago while he was studying for his master’s degree in social work at Washington University. He said one of the things he learned concerning poverty was that children who grew up in homes without fathers were at risk for all the negative indicators like high school dropout, gang activity, and suicide and that 82 percent of teen girls that get pregnant come from fatherless homes.

Fathers and Families Support Center works to impact the outcome for children.

Sullivan said the idea is that if they can get fathers back involved in the lives of their children, then those kids can have a better shot.

Fathers who sign up with the organization go through a strict 6-week program. Sullivan said some people have called it a boot camp. You can’t wear a hat in the building, you can’t wear your pants falling down, and you have to refer to the mother of your child as that and not “baby mama.”

During the six weeks, the men cover a wide range of topics including parenting skills, child abuse prevention skills, domestic violence prevention, financial literacy, healthy eating, and employment readiness. Sullivan said they put a lot of time into employment readiness.

Sullivan said last year the work the organization did put over $1 million into the child support system.

Demetric Davis is one of the dads who went through the six-week program. He has two daughters: a 14-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Davis said he heard about the organization through a local leader when he was having some custody problems. He said overall the program was an amazing experience and he would recommend it to anyone.

Davis was picked as the Fathers and Families Support Center Father of the Year.